Raj Kundra calls himself a scapegoat and says that he has no active role in the pornography case. Should we believe him?

Raj Kundra got bail in the pornographic case. He gave a statement that he has nothing to do with making porn films. He sounds confident, doesn't he? So is the case settled? Is somebody else going to spend years of jail on his behalf? I remember Salman Khan getting away with so many criminal activities like these. This shows how the rich can get ahead in life while the poor might suffer even if they are right.





“All sorts of accusations were made against me without proof by people in powerful positions. It is sad that without accurate facts, I am being made a scapegoat and put on trial by the media,” he said.





How much of this should we believe



