Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shamita Shetty sends birthday wishes to a friend as Raj Kundra spends night in jail

Raj Kundra who was arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch on 19/07/21 has been facing some serious allegations of illegally making and producing porn and even forcing some newcomers to turn to becoming adult porn stars.

While the matter is still facing trial in court, this incident has not only shook the entire 'Kundra family' but has been making several news headlines. Shilpa Shetty has ever since stayed away from any media interactions, she even skipped her shoot as a judge on dance reality show 'Super Dancer' without prior notice. But one recent post from Shmita Shetty, Raj's sister-in-law is getting a lot of attention over the internet.





In the post Shamita Shetty is seen wishing her dear friend Ashish Choudhary a very happy birthday along with the caption "keep smiling". Both have been known to be close buddies from the past but what the internet didn't like was the timing at which this post came.





While some are claiming her involvement as well while others speak of her insensitivity. What are your views on this?







