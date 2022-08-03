Rajkumar Hirani will collaborate with Akshay Kumar on a unique project after Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan?

One of the performers with the most work in Entertainment News is Akshay Kumar. In an effort to keep the general public entertained, he is continually on the go. The most recent rumour that we have heard is regarding Akshay working with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani. You did read that correctly. Hirani, who has been working on his upcoming film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, has teamed up with Akshay Kumar for a unique endeavour.





Rajkumar Hirani and Akshay Kumar are both well-known actors who frequently appear in the entertainment news for a variety of reasons. Akshay and Hirani reportedly collaborated on a TVC, according to a report in an online entertainment portal. The actor and director team filmed an advertisement in a Mumbai studio. It has been stated that Rajkumar Hirani and Akshay Kumar had a great time during the recent shoot for the advertisement. According to the article, Akki's quick takes really impressed the director. Isn't that intriguing right now? Imagine if they worked together on a film?







