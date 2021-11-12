Rajkumar Rao proved to be a true Bollywood fan!

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha recently got married in Jaipur, Rajasthan with the presence of their family and friends. Before marriage, RR went down on his knees full Bollywood style and proposed to his girlfriend Patralekha and asked her to marry her in front of everyone and Patralekha also went on her knees for the engagement!

This is exactly what I am talking about, RR has always said in his interviews that he is a true Bollywood fan and has always loved watching romantic movies of SRK and other Bollywood films!

The newlyweds look so happy together, looks like we have got another couple who would increase the Love-o-meter in Bollywood!

What do you think?