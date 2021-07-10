Rajkummar Rao To Portray An All-New Avatar In His First Ever Action Movie?

Calling upon fans of Rajkummar Rao, if you love seeing your favourite actors in different avatars, you're going to love this announcement. It's always exciting to see actors experimenting with new genres and skill sets to intrigue the audience and well Rajkummar Rao's new role is about to set your excitement to cloud 9.

Our sources tell us that Rajkummar Rao has signed his first ever action movie which will include have-duty fight sequences and elaborate stunts which means we're going to see loads and loads of action. This is the first time that the actor will portray his martial arts and skill sets that have never been seen before. We have always associated Rajkummar Rao with light-hearted rom-com sequences, so this project would surely bring something new to the big screen. I can't wait to see the actor in action, what are your expectations? Will he be able to shine in the world of drama and action too?



