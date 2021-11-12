Rakhi Sawant is the new 'National Crush of India' and here's why

Rakhi Sawant recently posted a video reacting to the remarks made by Kangana Ranaut on India's freedom in 1947. Calling it "shocking", Rakhi said in a video posted on her social media that it was necessary to call out people who insult the freedom and the constitution of India. And by posting the video about it and bashing those people she was simply doing her part. Objecting strongly to Kangana Ranaut's remarks she even went on to call her a 'traitor'. Soon after posting the video fans from across the country started supporting the actor with comments like "Rakhi, we love you," and "Respect for you Rakhi," while some even went on to call Rakhi "The national crush of India".