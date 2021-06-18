Is Ranbir-Alia's future wedding going to be more famous than Ranveer-Deepika's and Anushka-Virat's?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked about couples currently. Ever since it was made public that the duo are dating, they've turned heads. There's no denying that the two popular stars have a huge fandom of their own. Add to that the fact that they are to star in Brahmastra, and things make it to the news. What surprised everyone even more was that Ranbir had claimed in an interview that he would have been married to Alia if Covid-19 didn't strike. So we would've seen a wedding on the cards since last year.

Celeb lives, especially related to dating and marriage are widely discussed. When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married, their wedding was hush hush, and almost secretive. It was only as pictures were released that fans got to know. It created quite the stir on social media. Similarly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage was all the rage. The public speculated the kind of wedding they'd have, the venue, the reception, the preparations, everything. Known as a power couple since their Ram-Leela days, news about them didn't die days after they tied the knot.

Seeing that next up Alia and Ranbir are followed ardently, and that they're some of the top Bollywood actors, will their marriage be the wedding of the decade?