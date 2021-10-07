Ranbir & Hrithik would be paid Rs 75 cr each while Kareena's demand for Rs 12 cr was deemed too high

For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are teaming up and commanding a big pay - six times more than Kareena Kapoor reportedly demanded for a similar role. According to reports, the two actors are teaming together for a Ramayana film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. According to speculations, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will be paid Rs 75 crore each, bringing attention back to the fact that Kareena Kapoor had requested for Rs 12 crore to play Sita. When false reports regarding Kareena Kapoor's fee hike began to circulate, she received a lot of backlash. Why is everyone silent now?