Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt getting married in Jodhpur soon: Reports

B-Town's most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are spending their weekend in Jodhpur and if reports are to be believed, it is nothing like any other weekend. Ranbir's birthday is around the corner, 28 September and seemingly the couple is out there looking for the best birthday gift Ranbir could've ever asked for, a perfect wedding destination planning.

As per media reports and several fan-clubs, the Ranbir-Alia duo is busy scouting locations for their perfect wedding in Jodhpur. Jodhpur has previously hosted many celebrity weddings including that of Katy Perry- Russel Brand, Nick and Priyanka, Raveena Tandon- Anil Thadani, just to name a few. And if things fall into place, we'll soon have a new name added to this list, Ranbir-Alia.

Previously as well, Ranbir has been vocal about his wedding plans. In an interview with Rajiv Masand, the Rockstar even confirmed that, had it not been the pandemic, he would have already married Alia. Looks like this wish is coming true soon.

