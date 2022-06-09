Is Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt's love angle in Brahmastra connected to Shiv - Parvati's love story?

I'm feeling that the love angle between Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra is having some connection to the epic love story of Lord Shiv & Goddess Parvati. My reasons for thinking so.. Ayan Mukerji has said many times that the film is deeply rooted in Indian culture and has parts of hindu mythology in it. Also the name of the characters of Ranbir & Alia are Shiva & Isha. The name Shiva stands for Lord Shiv and Isha is another name for Goddess Parvati. Also I've heard that in the film Isha (Alia) is the SHAKTI of Shiva (Ranbir) that's why during promotions they use the caption "Love is the light". Your views???