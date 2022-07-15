Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not having twins, here's why!

Ever since the year began Ranbir and Alia have been grabbing all the limelight. Starting from their marriage to their movies and now their pregnancy, clearly this year belongs to Ranbir and Alia. Now, as Alia Bhatt is pregnant is the couple expecting twins? Here is why I think they're not. During a game round with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to say 2 truths and 1 lie so the actor said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film and I am taking a long break from work." Now, it's clear that the actor is indeed working on a very big mythological film but when it comes to twins and long break I think the long break is going to be the truth. See Ranbir has been working non-stop and now when he's finally starting a family maybe he's taking a break to focus on this aspect of his life. I won't be surprised because I think he totally deserves it.