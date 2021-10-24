Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have cleared their movie schedules for their December wedding, Excited?

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be pleased to hear the following news. According to rumours, two of them have left their datebooks a little empty. If stories are to be believed, the couple intends to marry before the end of the year. If the dots are connected correctly, Ranbir Kapoor, who was supposed to start work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by the end of the year, has been given dates for next year. Alia Bhatt has completed all of her projects and will only be filming for Jee Le Zara and promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is set to hit theatres in January 2022. As a result, both actors may be available for a few days between November and the first few days of January.





Ranbir has postponed the Animal shoot until 2022, in addition to promoting Shamshera, which will be released in March 2022. The rumour is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they've left their calendars blank, exactly like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did when denying the wedding before heading to Italy to tie the knot. Hopefully, the Kapoors will make an official announcement, as they usually do.