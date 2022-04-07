Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding details have been revealed!

Including the venue, honeymoon destination, guest list, and wedding tradition..

If reports are to be believed, the year's most anticipated wedding is finally taking place. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are poised to marry the knot in a close-knit ceremony later this month. Despite the fact that the pair has been tight-lipped about the announcement, insiders close to the couple have revealed that wedding preparations are well underway.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt bachelorette parties: According to reports, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, and others are preparing Ranbir Kapoor's bachelorette party. The actor is arranging a bachelor's party at his home, according to a source. His industry pals and boyhood acquaintances will be in attendance. This is Ranbir's spontaneous bachelor party. Alia's best friends, Akanksha and Anushka Ranjan, have thrown a bridal shower for her. The celebration would most likely be held at Anushka's house, according to a source. Alia's childhood buddies are among those on the guest list.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding venue: According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor reserved the banquet hall at his Mumbai apartment complex for the wedding festivities for 7-8 days. The couple is reportedly getting married at Ranbir's Pali Hill house, according to rumours. The facility will host smaller parties, according to a source. The banquet hall can accommodate just 40 to 50 people at a time, according to the source, but Ranbir has informed the building committee that no more than 15 people will be present on any given day. The groom has also been ordered to keep the venue tidy and to keep the noise levels down.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding tradition: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning a traditional Punjabi wedding, which will be followed by langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai, according to a leading newspaper. According to the source, one of the Punjabi wedding rituals is for the couple to offer langar to the Gurudwara, which is located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai. When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh married, a Gurudwara offered them a langar in their honour. Ranbir and Alia, on the other hand, would not be physically present at the Gurudwara, according to the report. The dishes and prayers, however, will be made on behalf of the wedded couple.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding outfits: According to reports, Alia Bhatt has chosen Sabyasachi for her wedding gown, following in the footsteps of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and other Bollywood stars. The family, on the other hand, will go with Manish Malhotra for pre-wedding ensembles.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt honeymoon destination: According to a popular daily, Alia and Ranbir would spend their honeymoon in South Africa. Last year, the couple returned to the country to greet 2022 on a new note. Alia shared a few photos from their trip, which the couple seems to have thoroughly enjoyed.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding guest list: The star-studded guest list, according to a leading newspaper, includes Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan, among others. The pair is also said to have asked their team to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. They began dating on the set of Brahmastra in 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding in 2018. They are later seen together on multiple occasions, and they are close with each other's families as well. Ranbir previously stated that if the epidemic hadn't occurred, they would have been married by now.