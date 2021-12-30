Ranbir Kapoor celebrates New Year with a silver cup!

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had gone for a New Year celebration together from Mumbai airport. They both spent their New Year with each other. Like few celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor is also not there on Instagram so we don't get to see his pictures but when you are dating a millennial it's our perks!

Yes, Alia Bhatt shared her 2021 last pictures and inviting 2022 with Hakuna Matata energy! Ranbir Kapoor is seen having a drink from the silver cup in his hand. We just can't thank Alia Bhatt enough for sharing Ranbir's picture on her account!! It is very raw and has got Ranbir's personal touch!