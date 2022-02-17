Ranbir Kapoor complains Alia Bhatt speaks like Gangubai at home

The international premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is now taking place at the Berlin Film Festival. Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Gangubai appears to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. While discussing Alia Bhatt's initial reaction to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai concept.





"She grabbed her suitcase and bolted from my office the first time she heard the narrative. She was perplexed as to what had happened to her and what kind of role I had promised her. She simply bolted. Listen, I think we need to hunt for another performer, I informed my CEO, Prerna. Because of this... In an interview, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali remarked, "Well, I wanted her to portray it."





He further mentioned that Alia Bhatt's boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, has revealed that the actor speaks in a Gangubai-like manner at their home. "I think Alia is going to live in being Gangubai for a long time because she has played it to the hilt," Bhansali told the press. In real life, I believe she has become more Gangubai than Alia. Her boyfriend complains that she speaks like Gangubai at home, and she's entirely absorbed into the role. Now it's merely a director's delight to observe that the girl who emerges from the studio car is Gangu, not Alia. She'd walk like Gangu on set, and she'd walk like Gangu at home."





I can't fathom how adorable Alia would be in real life if she speak up like that.