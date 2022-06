Swara Bhaskar has now received death threats in the form of an anonymous letter delivered via rapid post to her house in Versova, after Salman Khan. Swara, who is renowned for her indelible performances and critically acclaimed parts, has frequently made news for her political stances.





Swara went to the Versova police station on Monday after getting the letter and filed a FIR against unknown people.





I'm not sure if this is a recent topic in Bollywood or what's going on. I check the news every other day and see that actors are receiving threats. Now is the time for people to stop hating and start loving.