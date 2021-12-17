Ranbir Kapoor gifts Katrina Kaif diamond necklace as a wedding gift!

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have been friends and have dated each other for a while. But now Katrina Kaif has got married to Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor is dating Highway actress Alia Bhatt. Even after being ex's Ranbir Kapoor sent a diamond necklace to Katrina Kaif worth 2.7 crores as a wedding gift! Even Alia Bhatt who is good friends with Katrina Kaif also sent her a Perfume basket as a wedding gift!

Not only Ranbir even Katrina's ex Salman Khan gifter her a Range Rover worth 3 crores! Other celebrities who sent their wedding gifts were Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma!







