Is Ranbir Kapoor going to leave manchild roles behind like Saif Ali Khan did?

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, it's important to note how far the actor has come. From displaying his comedic brilliance in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, and Love Aaj Kal to easily transforming himself into Langda Tyagi in Omkara, he's experimented and gotten better as decades passed by.





Before Ranbir Kapoor stunned the audience with his accurate portrayal of a character who is doing soul searching and is lost in life, Saif Ali Khan had played the quintessential man who isn't interested in commitment. Saif had even addressed that Cocktail was going to be the last movie he was reprising such a role because he wanted to explore more.





Ranbir Kapoor has, very naturally, essayed characters trying to find themselves and their path in life. Bachna Ae Haseeno, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha, he's been fantastic. But like Saif, is Ranbir also leaving this trope behind him to experiment even more? Upcoming Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt, and Animal (which seems very promising) might be Ranbir's attempt at different characters!