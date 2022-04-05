Ranbir Kapoor isn't only in news for his love affair rumors but also for other things!
Here are some of the most controversial statements made by Ranbir
I can't remember a time Ranbir didn't make headlines. Even for the smallest things, the media and fans make a big deal if Ranbir is involved. With so many rumors going around Ranbir-Alia wedding and rumors on his statement for Randhir's illness, how can we forget some of the most controversial statements Ranbir has made headlines for!
- 'Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity' - We all are aware that Ranbir had cheated on Deepika with some foreign model. Back in the day, when Deepika claimed that he cheated on her, the actor denied all the claims. But after a few years, in an interview with a magazine, the actor revealed how he was immature. He said, "out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness''
- 'I must have been around 15 years old when I lost my virginity' - Actors usually refrain from talking about their personal life in front of the media but seems like Ranbir didn't care.
- 'I've been a nicotine addict since I was 15' - Actors usually deny any claims of drug abuse or alcoholism abuse, as that can spoil their image in front of the media and fans. Ranbir clearly thinks different. During the promotions of 'Sanju', the actor had revealed he was a nicotine addict and had tried quitting it for four months. This news did definitely leave everyone in splits.
- 'My parents had a very troubled marriage' - Everyone was aware that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor did not have a stable marriage like how they would usually portray in front of the camera. There were also rumors going around the fact that Neetu was a victim of domestic violence. Now, I don't know how true this is as these were just rumors. Ranbir was vocal about this issue during the early days of his career. He said, "Sometimes the fights would get really bad. I would be sitting on the steps, my head between my knees, till five or six in the morning, waiting for them to stop. My parents had a very troubled marriage for a long time, and I was caught in the middle because I was there. Mom tried to make sure it didn't affect us. She did that by being open about it, which was good. But let's just say I didn't grow up with any rose-tinted illusions about love. I learned the hard way how complicated a relationship between a man and woman could be."