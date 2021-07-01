From Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, celebs who regret doing a film
An actor's life is full of all kinds of projects that they do for different reasons. Initially, they say yes out of desperation but as time flies, the actors become a little bit more careful in the films they choose. But still, some A-listers do certain films maybe for friendship or something else which they regret later. Here are some actors who don't like their own films and admitted it openly.
Ranbir Kapoor - One of the finest actors of Bollywood currently, Ranbir once confessed that he doesn't like 'Roy' during a fan interaction with Film Companion. The audiences echo his opinion.
Kangana Ranaut - The controversy queen Kangana once gave a candid interview to Rajat Sharma. In it, she openly expressed her disdain for 'Ungli', which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Saif Ali Khan - Saif's cringy performance in 'Humshakals' was torture. Even he felt the same and in an interview expressed that he wishes he could have said no to that film.
Katrina Kaif - One of the most popular names in Bollywood, Katrina made her debut with 'Boom'. It bombed at the box office. Kaif admitted to regretting being a part of such a film. She said that she signed it while living in the UK and had no idea how it would turn out to be.