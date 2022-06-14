Ranbir Kapoor movies that he shouldn't have done

Saawariya Rocket Singh Besharam Roy Bombay Velvet Tamasha





However, it is depressing to see a terrific film like Rocket Singh on the list of flops! I think Tamasha is also a good movie. Ranbir is a talented actor. Some of his films didn't work out at the Box Office; not because he failed to deliver but because the scripts were awful. Hopefully, he will do more successful movies in future.





The movies may have been flops but Ranbir always does a stellar job in all of them. Regardless of the box office fate, Ranbir is brilliant in all his movies. Gets into the skin of the character. Hits or flops don't matter to him as he's already up there! I truly look forward to his movies. He's a treat and such a sensitive actor at that too!