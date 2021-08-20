Ranbir Kapoor is the next Ram, replacing Mahesh Babu? Who do you think could've done the role better than RK?

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial periodic drama, Ramayana, was supposed to feature Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan as Ram and Ravan. But, Mahesh Babu dropped out of it for some other movie directed by S S Rajamouli. Now, the director has approached Ranbir Kapoor to portray Lord Ram's character opposite to Hrithik Roshan's Ravan. Even though he hasn't given his verdict, the circumstance seems that RK is going to play the character.





What do you think of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram's character? If not RK, who do you think could have done the role more efficiently than him? I think Prabhas or Abhishek Bachchan or Vicky Kaushal could have done it. What say?