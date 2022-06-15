Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, who has the brightest future?

Ranbir Kapoor experienced a meteoric rise in his Bollywood career. It was so phenomenal that his rise was proclaimed as the next big thing after The Khans. RK's impressive track record of Bollywood blockbusters and his effortless performances in some of his movies like Rockstar, and Barfi! & Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made him the new king of Bollywood.





Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao of Bollywood who has come from nowhere and is now breaking all records is the new sensation in the film fraternity. RS has only emerged stronger with every film, which includes the critically acclaimed Lootera, Bajirao, and blockbusters like Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Padmavat, and Gunday, which have gone on to do business of INR 100 crore worldwide.





According to the current scenario, both are best fitted for the next big thing or superstar even Ranbir Kapoor is already a superstar after the Sanju achievement it is higher than any Salman khan film or SRK film it has the second-highest ever domestic box office number after Dangal.





We call Ranveer Singh as the future king and Ranbir Kapoor is already the one! What do you think guys?







