Is Ranbir Kapoor planning to switch to being an action hero?

The forthcoming films starring Ranbir Kapoor will be packed with action and suspense. While Ranbir Kapoor is always in the news for his next film 'Brahmastra,' preparations for his upcoming flicks 'Shamshera' and 'Animal' have escalated. All of this is thought to be a plot to get Ranbir Kapoor out of the romantic hero category.

He will perform massive actions in the first part of Brahmastra, but the action will be on a different level in Shamshera, Animal, and Brahmastra Part-2 and Brahmastra Part-3. Aside from that, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in a Luv Ranjan film, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

Since the beginning of his career, Ranbir Kapoor has primarily focused on romantic movies. In the meantime, he has been in a few comedy flicks, but as a genuine action hero, he has yet to be seen. Now, in all of his upcoming projects, he will only be seen in action roles.





Do you believe that with the release of Brahmastra, efforts to change his image will begin?



