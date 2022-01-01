Is Hrithik Roshan the right choice to play Ravan in Ramayana 3D alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Ram?

Don't you think Hrithik Roshan is too glamourous to play the role of Ravan in the film?

Ranbir Kapoor is in talks for his three-part 3D epic Ramayana. For the uninitiated, Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan has been contacted to play demon king Ravana in this film, and negotiations between him and the producers are nearly complete.

The role of Lord Rama has been offered to Ranbir. Nitesh Tiwari is looking for the best-in-class actor who can entirely devote himself to the character of Ram, and he believes Ranbir Kapoor absolutely fits the bill because he has the charming personality Nitesh is looking for in an actor.

This role had previously been offered to Mahesh Babu, a South superstar. However, the actor graciously declined the offer and instead agreed to star in SS Rajamouli's next film. Ramayana, backed by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra, is set to hit the screens in mid-2022. On the other side, the official announcement is set for this Diwali.

I can't keep calm, How excited are you?