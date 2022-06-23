Is Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role in Shamshera?

Shamshera is all set to release on 22nd July. Today, the trailer was launched for the same. One thing Ranbir fans didn't know was that the trailer was coming with a surprise for them. From the trailer, it's known that Ranbir is playing a double in Shamshera. This is going to be the actor's first-ever dual role. At the trailer launch today, Ranbir unfolded that when the movie was offered, the concept of a double role was not there until Ranbir suggested it to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra. He said, "When the film was narrated to me, it wasn't offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also."

It's not an easy job for an actor to play a double role and certainly, so Ranbir agrees with it. He found it to be quite challenging and exciting at the same time. The story of the movie seems to be quite interesting. From the looks of it, I'm quite excited to watch Ranbir and the entire cast on the big screen soon.