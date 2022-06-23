Is Ranbir Kapoor the right choice for Shamshera?

If you look at the final look of Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, you can very well make out that he is the perfect choice for the film. He is an actor who can actually make you feel a lot of emotions through his eyes, which gives him a serious and strong look. But to actually mention a few reasons that make him the accurate actor for this role are here.. let's look at it!





He is excellent in intense emotional scenes. No one does it better than him. Very controlled and self-aware performance. He is one of the few actors who have mastered the skill of subtle acting and not the loud in-your-face kind of expressions or dialogue delivery. No other actor looks as good as him in close-up shots. The way he emotes is sheer perfection in lengthy close-angle shots, with or without dialogues. His screen presence is very dynamic. As per the need of the scene, he could stand apart in a crowd of hundreds and when required he could be totally not-in-focus on just a handful of people. He is not entirely a director's actor. He brings his only sensitivities and sensibilities to the character which is a double-edged sword. Sometimes you need to trust the director 100% and just follow his visions of shaping the character. He did that in Bombay Velvet but unfortunately there the director's vision was flawed. As a celebrity, I really admire how private he is and how is not over exposed unlike all other celebs of this generation. Hardly see him outside the gym or airport or parties etc. In this day and age of social media, it is a very welcome exception.





What do you think??