Ranbir Kapoor is still alive in Bollywood after so many flop movies, how?

Umm, pathetic acting skills? Have you ever seen Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Jagga Jasoos? Your question should have been - "Why is Ranbir getting so many flop movies, even though he has exemplary acting skills?"





The reason is that, unlike most superstars, Ranbir is willing to experiment with his roles, thereby trying to provide something new to the audience each time. If you see his filmography, these are the following films where he has experimented: Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, Rockstar, Barfi, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, and Jagga Jasoos Now while this list of films contains both hits and flops, it proved his versatility as an actor.

His remaining films may be catering to a more mainstream audience, but they're too Ranbir has given hits on the strength of his acting skills: Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Rajneeti, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil As to why some of his good movies flop(Rocket Singh, Jagga Jasoos), the fault is not his, the fault lies in the audience. We'd prefer to watch nonsense films like Singham and Kick over some genuine cinematic gems.