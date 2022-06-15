Is Ranbir Kapoor still the most handsome man in Bollywood?

Ranbir Kapoor is really much more handsome and good-looking than any other young superstar right now and he is among the rarest actor who judges their role perfectly. I'm not talking about this on the basis of opinions I'm saying this as per the information, which is very rarely considered in our society nowadays.





Ranbir takes the cake when it comes to good looks, and it's something that's in his genes. He looks good in any attire, be it, formal suits, casual wear, traditional wear, just about anything. Come on, how can we forget how Rishi Ji made first girls, and then women, go weak in their knees with that innocent face and those appealing eyes? He looks, what teens call him, cute, and is very sophisticated and humble, just what you would expect from someone from the first family of Bollywood.



























