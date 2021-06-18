Is Ranbir Kapoor trying his hand at Aamir Khan's approach when it comes to films?

Aamir Khan is one of the best mainstream actors in Bollywood. He's given great performances over the years, right from Andaz Apna Apna to Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, and 3 Idiots. He also posses a film strategy that's unlike most mainstream actors: Aamir doesn't do movies as frequently as, say, Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan. And the approach has worked wonders for him. By having gaps between his movies, he has kept the audience excited for upcoming flicks like Laal Singh Chaddha.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, has had his ups and downs filmography-wise. He's easily hailed as one of the star kids who deservedly got fame. He has made a great impact with movies like Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Rajneeti, Tamasha, and Sanju. Ranbir is often called out for playing similar role in his movies, usually that of a lost man on his path to self discovery. But he's broken that tag quite a few times. He also limits the number of movies he does instead of doing multiple projects at a go, much like Aamir.

Do you think he'll go the Aamir way, or if Brahmastra is a success, Ranbir will also star in many releases at once?