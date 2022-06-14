Ranbir Kapoor is using hair powder for volume and covering baldness?

What do you think about this rumour -

"Ranbir Kapoor wears a hair piece. It is worn to cover a partially exposed scalp. It's a non-surgical procedure where a medical adhesive is used for this procedure. Mostly it is tried to get a matching hair to make a hair piece or else hair colour and hair styling will make it look natural"





Film stars and even common people can take care of hair the same way! Hair growth is a natural thing. It depends on various body conditions. Partial baldness can be seen after the age of 30–35. Many people claim about hair growing possibility with food or any medicine and being cheated by hair care products! Whatever may be the reason, I think Ranbir just looks so handsome, and even if there is baldness, it has to appreciate cause with time, everyone ages. So let's not decide anything just from a picture.