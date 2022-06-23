Is Ranbir Kapoor's disease limiting him as an actor?
Many might not be aware but Ranbir has a disease called Nasal Deviated Septum. This lets him eat and speak fast in comparison with a person who does not have this disease. Even though the actor sufferers through this, it does not limit him as an actor. Even today, he's considered to be one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Doctors suggest that this can be a big concern but as far as Ranbir is concerned as an actor, he has not let this come between his career.