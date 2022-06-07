Is this Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram ID?

There are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor is using a fake identity on social media now and then. Despite being asked direct questions about it on several interviews, he never admitted it.

When asked who he secretly follows on Instagram, Ranbir identified his wife Alia Bhatt, his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, and her husband Ranveer Singh during an event.

He may not have a verified account on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, but he appears to follow all the newest news via hidden accounts, just like his cousin Kareena.





And I think the ID that he uses is RK (@reymar_1528). I just have a gut feeling.





What do you think? Do you think you know his real ID?



