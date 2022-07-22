the Ranbir Kapoor-led film Shamshera is the actor's seventh box office failure overall and the biggest one since 2015's Bombay Velvet, in which he co-starred with Anushka Sharma. As Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham and Disha Patani, opens in theatres, the movie will have to fight with it for audience attention.

Due to the box office failures of Roy, Bombay Velvet, and Tamasha in 2015, Kapoor had an especially dismal year. Roy, which cost 50 crores to produce but only brought in 47.68 crores, was a moderate box office failure. Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap, cost Rs 118 crore to produce, but only grossed Rs 30.36 crore.

Following that, Ranbir has a few movies coming out this year, including one that has already been released, Bhramastra, Animals, and Luv Ranjan's upcoming project.

I have certain hopes and expectations for Brahmastra, and Shamshera has already been a financial failure. If these movies don't perform well, I'm not sure how Ranbir will react.