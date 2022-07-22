Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera failure, leaves Bollywood worried?

After Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj, the Ranbir Kapoor-starring film marks producer Yash Raj Films' third straight failure.





Shamshera, one of the most costly movies to come out of Bollywood, with a budget of Rs 150 crore and is currently running at a significant loss. After being released last Friday, it made Rs 20.75 crore in its first two days at the box office, and according to reports, another Rs 10.5-11 crore on Sunday. The end of its theatrical run, under the most hopeful scenario, should bring in between Rs 65 and Rs 70 crore.





This historical drama, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vani Kapoor and is set in the 1800s during India's struggle for freedom, has left Bollywood battered once more in search of that elusive smash. Attack: Part 1, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, Samrat Prithviraj, Anek, and Jugjugg Jeeyo are just a few of the recent commercial flops. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the only successful release to far. Komal Nahta, a trade analyst, is forthright when he claims that "Bollywood is in the doldrums and in panic mode."





Shamshera was presented on 4,000 screens with the hopes of scoring a respectable opening. Amit Sharma, MD of the multiplex chain Miraj Cinemas, which has 160 screens, claims that the programming is to blame and that this time it was out-of-date. He says that his issue as an exhibitor is a high fixed cost approach and that "I have no control over content." According to him, if the content is good, the viewers will be willing to spend much more. We are facing a situation where content creators cannot meet expectations.





Taran Adarsh, film critic and trade analyst, says the film with an "A" lister star like Kapoor and director, Karan Malhotra (whose debut project, Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan was one of the biggest box-office grossers of 2012) has hardly mattered. "Shamshera has huge production value and big sets but it is a movie without a soul." To him, the more worrying trend is Bollywood giving that one big hit followed by five flops. "The warning bells are ringing for the Hindi film industry," he says bluntly.





For Yash Raj Films (YRF), this is a third flop in a row after Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. "There is no doubt their reputation is badly hit," says Nahta. One industry insider points out that of the Rs 150 crore budget, Kapoor's fee was around Rs 15 crore, while Dutt took home another Rs 5 crore. "If you knock off other expenses including marketing and promotion, the production cost is in the Rs 100-110 crore range," he says. An elaborate set was put up in Mumbai and that with VFX took away most of it.





It was not going to be easy, though, as the film lacks all of the grandeur typical of period pieces. It also had subpar VFX and subpar music. In fact, according to media sources, multiplexes in a number of centres have cancelled shows due to low occupancy.







