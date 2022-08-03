Is Ranbir Kapoor's treatment by Twitter in response to his insulting comments about his female co-stars fair?

Ranbir and Katrina both referred to Anushka Sharma as the "anxiety queen." He made fun of her medication and claimed that she had to be taking anxiety medications in order to have a discussion. He insulted the actress's battle with mental illness and took her completely off guard.





A recent joke made by actor Ranbir Kapoor about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt prompted Twitter to unarchive all of his previous offensive comments. The actor, who has long been seen as the boy next door, is exposed as sexist and chauvinistic. The actor has been fired by the internet community for acting insensitively, but is that fair?