Randeep Hooda: Gem of an actor!

Randeep hooda is supremely talented and damn underrated. He deserves more appreciation and recognition!





He started his journey with Mira nair's Monsoon wedding in 2001 but he got critical and commercial recognition with Once upon a time in Mumbai in 2010. He knows how to carry many shades of an actor from one project to another. He can give life to any character he plays! He is one of the most talented actors we have! Despite his hardwork, talent and sincerity, he haven't got credit for his wonderful work from critics and audience as well!





For me his best works are:-

1. Mahabir, Highway

2. Sarabjit, Sarabjit

3. ACP Agnel Wilson, once upon a time in Mumbai

4. ACP Pratap raghuvanshi, Jannat 2

5. Raja ravi varma- Rang rasiya





Can you name his other good works besides these? Don't you think he deserves more appreciation? I want to see him making big in Bollywood! Do you also want the same? Comment below!