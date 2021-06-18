Randeep Hooda passes sexist and misogynist comment on former UP Chief Minister Mayawati.

In a video that is circulating on the internet lately Randeep Hooda is severely criticized for his "dirty joke" that reeks of sexism and casteism on former UP Chief Minister Mayawati. He said, “Mayawati was walking along the street with two kids, boys. There was a man who asked her, 'Are they twins?'. She says, 'No. He is four. He is eight'. The man says, 'I can't believe someone has been there twice.” If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is and such a comment coming from a sensible or we thought so a sensible Bollywood actor.