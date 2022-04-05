Randhir Kapoor doesn't like the fact that people take liberties with Ranbir and Alia

There have been a lot of reports going around this past week regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. In a recent interview, Randhir Kapoor has said that he doesn't know anything about their supposedly wedding in April at RK House and he would have known if there was any such wedding happening. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for 4 or 5 years now and they were about to get married last year if Rishi Kapoor hadn't died according to Ranbir Kapoor.





What are your thoughts about this? Do you think people really take liberties with Ranbir and Alia?