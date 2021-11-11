Rani Mukherjee talks about when Yash Chopra locked her parents in his office when she refused to do Saathiya!

Once Rani Mukherjee shared with News18 that after Mujhse Dosti Karoge film became a flop, Rani did not accept any films and was waiting for 8 months without any work. She said in the interview that, ' I was refusing work, my mother thought I had gone mad because I was saying no to any movie that I was offered. ' She said that she just sat home and did nothing. During that time she said, many magazines and newspapers said that my career was over and she took that with positivity and thought of never giving up.

Then luckily Yashji offered me a female lead role for the movie Saathiya, and he had called my parents to his office and said ' Beta you're making a very big mistake. I'm not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film.' She is so grateful to him for believing in her!





We will get to see Rani in the next YRF film called Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring opposite Saif Ali Khan. The first film she starred in opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The other actors in the lead role opposite Saif and Rani are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing in theatres on November 19 worldwide!