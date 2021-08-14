Rani Mukherjee's insensitive statements on #MeToo are ignored while Salman Khan is dragged everyday!

UNPOPULAR OPINION: I feel that women in Bollywood are given a free pass when they make a problematic sexist statement while the men are dragged every single day. For instance, Salman Khan's rape remark is talked about on rooms almost weekly but Rani Mukherjee's stupid and ignorant statements during #MeToo are almost forgotten. I am not saying that what Salman said was right in any ways, it was absolutely disgusting and he should be held accountable but we can't forget what Rani said either.





These are just some of her statements:

1.“It is important for women to believe in themselves and say, if they don’t want this to happen, it’ll not happen.”

2.“Obviously the way my voice is, and the way I look, half the people run away with that only.”

3.“Everything relates to what you want out of your life.”

4.“As a woman, you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you’re so powerful, that if you come into a situation like that, you have the courage to say, ‘Back off!'”

5.“It is women who are making these boys, who are doing this.”





You will be shocked to know that there are even more statements which are so dumb that you’d want to pull your hair out. Let’s try to understand what the actress was saying. She started off by saying that if women believe in themselves then “bad things” won’t happen to them, if they don’t want it then it will not happen. Who wants to be r*ped, Rani? Then, she indirectly says that what a woman wears, how she talks, how she carries herself can decide if “bad things” will happen to her or not. After all this victim-blaming, she doesn’t stop. She goes on to say that the victims should be powerful enough to say, “Back off”. I don’t know which world she’s living in but every victim gives it their all to save themselves from the predators. Now, after Rani was done blaming the victims, she goes on to blame the mothers for the wrongdoings of men.





My point is that misogynistic and sexist women in Bollywood should also be held accountable for the things they say just how the men do.





#AazadiLikhneKi