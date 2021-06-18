Is Ranveer Singh an Akshay Kumar in the making?

It's obvious that Ranveer Singh is a good actor. He's played and mastered a range of roles. Whether it's a restrained performance in Lootera (one of my favourites of his), a fun next-door guy in Band Baaja Baaraat and Dil Dhadakne Do, or the terrifying Khilji in Padmaavat; he's nailed them all.

With Simmba and the upcoming movies Sooryavanshi and Cirkus, seems like he's heading a different way. Not only has he taken up masala based films, but the bulk of movies he's signing up for remind me of Akshay Kumar's quantity strategy.

When Akshay and Ranveer had appeared on Koffee With Karan, their antics in the episode pretty much mirrored each other. So much to the point that Ranveer gave some strong Akshay vibes, and it seems like he's heading down the same path. I can imagine Ranveer exploring different genres and sticking to one at a time just like Akshay, and acting in mass-driven movies. What do you think?