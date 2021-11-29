Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a natural match as Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia

The first official trailer for Ranveer Singh's 83 was unveiled today, and it quickly became the talk of the internet within minutes of its showing. The trailer portrays Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, who captained the team during the 1983 World Cup.

The premise of the narrative follows the journey of the Indian cricket team, which never lived up to the expectations of its countrymen, 'a team that no one believed in,' from underdogs to champions of the cricket tournament. The teaser featured some outstanding sporting performances as well as some beautifully emotional moments that the country must have experienced when they became the first country to win the World Cup, making history.

The trailer opens with the Indian team repeatedly stumbling on the pitch, with their own people losing faith in them. At the press conference, Ranveer as Kapil declares that they are coming to win, only to be met with a negative reaction and sly smirks from the foreign press.

"35 saal pehle hum log aazaadi jeete, magar izzat jeetna baaki hai, kaptaan," Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the team's then-manager PR Man Singh, tells Kapil, "We gained independence 35 years ago, but we are yet to win respect, captain."

The 83 teasers is packed with emotion, ranging from overwhelming to hilarious. 83 has it all. Other actors who appear in the four-minute video include Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, and more.