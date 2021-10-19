Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to bid for an IPL team, are you excited?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to join one of two new IPL teams. While Manchester United's owners, the American Glazer family, have expressed interest in the IPL, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also competing to buy one.





The owners of Manchester United and Deepveer could form a partnership to own a single franchise. The Premier League giants' net debt has risen to 455 million Pounds, according to a study from March this year, due to a dramatic drop in gate receipts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, when the Glazers were a part of the proposed European Super League, they received considerable opposition from Man United fans.





The Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups were formerly the frontrunners in the race, but other bidders are now willing to loosen their purse strings in order to be a part of the glittering IPL.





Bollywood has an old connection with IPL, Preity Zinta owns shares in Punjab Kings, while Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan jointly control Kolkata Knight Riders.





In India, Ranveer is also a brand ambassador for the Premier League and the NBA. Now he'll own an IPL team. Are you looking forward to it?