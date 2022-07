Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have once again landed on the list of trends, thanks to another example of their much-discussed event. Ranveer Singh and Deepika attended a event hosted by the Konkani Community of USA. There Deepika said Ranveer Wants to learn Konkani So That I cannot Turn the Kids Against Him. Are we going to hear good news from Deepika and Ranveer Soon?