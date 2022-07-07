Ranveer Singh considers himself a bigger star than Ranbir Kapoor now?

Ranveer Has been the most relevant and loved star of the Bollywood since a decade. Although his last film Jayeshbhai Didn't do well on big screens the actor has still a lot of big projects in his hand. Ranveer has had his own journey and that journey has been a turbulent journey where he has faced criticism and rejection both.





Ranveer and Alia played a game called Koffee Bingo on an episode of Koffee With Karan. Karan asked Ranveer if he was referring to Bombay Velvet when he chose 'got rejected for a role.' Ranveer then clarified that he was "not rejected," but rather "unceremoniously dropped." Ranveer admitted that his'star value was not high' at the time. Bombay Velvet, which also starred Karan and actor Vicky Kaushal, bombed at the box office. "I was not turned down, K." (Karan Johar). I was fired without cause because I couldn't justify the budget at the time. My star rating was low. But times have changed," Ranveer explained.





Definitely this year is very special for Ranbir as he will be making a big screen come back after a long time but you will not be missing Ranveer's magic as well. After all these years Ranveer has managed to stay in the public eye and has definitely made people talk about him in all the aspects. Even if he thinks that he is a bigger star well he is I guess.