Ranveer Singh Fans Alert! Here is the list of movies coming for you in 2022-2023!

Ranveer Singh is a real example of an actor taking the right choices in their career by doing movies with big directors/producers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In all of his 3 movies with Sanjay Leela (Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat), he gave big hits. He worked very hard for every role he did whether it was Khilji in Padmavat or a carefree boy in Band Baja Baraat. He just made the audience fall for every character he does. He simply is the Best Actor of our times and I am sure that he will rise to the heights of Salman, Amir and Shahrukh in the upcoming years.

Here is the list of movies that Ranveer Singh is bringing for you-

Anniyan Bollywood Remake- is a Bollywood drama movie, directed by Shankar.

Release Date: 2022

Cast: Ranveer Singh

Director: Shankar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar- is a Bollywood drama, written and directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Release Date: 13 May 2022

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Cirkus- is a Bollywood comedy-drama, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie star Ranveer Singh is in the lead role.

Release Date: 18 Dec 2022

Cast: Ranveer Singh,

Director: Rohit Shetty

Simmba 2- A sequel to Simba 1!

Release Date: 09 Aug 2023

Cast: Ranveer Singh

Director: Rohit Shetty

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani- is a Bollywood drama movie, directed by Karan Johar. It includes Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Director: Karan Johar

Takht- Takht is a Bollywood action-drama, helmed by Karan Johar. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Release Date: 24 Dec 2022

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor

Director: Karan Johar