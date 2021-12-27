Ranveer Singh got scared when West Indies Captain Clive Lloyd was on the set of 83!

In an interview, Ranveer Singh says that he experienced a spooky moment on the sets of 83 when they were shooting the scene where India wins the World Cup of 1983. Ranveer Singh who plays former captain Kapil Dev in the film 83 recalls his shooting presentation ceremony on the Lord's stadium.

So Ranveer Singh explains the entire scenario in the interview saying, "Now, this morning, everybody is charged up. It is the presentation ceremony, we are going to do multiple cameras, one shot. Everybody there, even the 50-80 people on the balcony had to get their thing right. The boys are watching the footage 50, 80, 100 times just to get their timing right. Each thing. Everything is set up. Suddenly, the West Indies captain Clive Lloyd walked down on the set. We were shooting the ceremony. He was standing on that balcony. We were like, ‘Are we seeing a ghost?’ Nobody expected this. We were like. ‘What is Clive Lloyd doing?’ So, Clive Lloyd, in the flesh, walks on that morning to the set. He is sitting with Kabir sir watching the recreation of the presentation.”

Ranveer further says that when he lifted the World Cup of 1983 he was tripping, the entire team was emotional even Kabir Khan felt emotion as it was an unforgettable moment for everyone on set!