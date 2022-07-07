Ranveer Singh has made more money than any other superstar in 2021-22, including SRK?

Shah Rukh Khan. the name itself has become a brand. be it the number of awards (280) or the property($550million). ranveer's far behind him right now.





Just because some of Ranveer's last movies worked doesn't mean that he will replace king khan. and there is one more reason for Ranveer's success it's nothing but the absence of Ranbir movies to work at the box office. Sanju earned more than Padmaavat and Simba. Simba was completely a copied old-fashioned movie. It worked just because zero failed from which people had high hopes.





Even now also when it comes to brand name SRK remains to be the first choice of ppl. let's see who hosts the Filmfare this year. What SRK needs is a solid comeback which he is not presently getting because ppl have high expectations from the superstar who has been ruling a billion hearts for some 26 years now. ranveer can only be compared to Ranbir or Varun or Ayushman and not SRK (actors of his gen and not his seniors), and yes he is ahead of actors of his gen.