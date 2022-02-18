Ranveer Singh nailed his portrayal of Kapil Dev in 83

The movie 83 which was based on India's World Cup victory in 1983 didn't perform on the box office very well, some say it was because of the pandemic and some say that the movie didn't have much in it but one thing is for sure that Ranveer Singh completely nailed his role as Kapil Dev who was captain of the World Cup winning Indian Team. In some scenes you can't tell the difference between the actor and the cricketer and we all know when it comes to portraying real characters on screen Ranveer is an absolute stunner.

